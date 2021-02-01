Will Ghanaians accept or reject the Covid-19 Vaccine?

The Government of Ghana has announced its intention to roll a Covid-19 Vaccination Programme to protect the populace from the pandemic. This has been met with a lot of mixed feelings and a host of speculations, some of which could hinder acceptability of the vaccine. Click on the link below to share your views on this issue.

https://forms.gle/2Z747tHVuRfb3e4T9

You can also WhatsApp “Hi” to 059-5757398, enter the number “3” and follow the prompts to take the survey. Kindly note that the survey is purely for research purposes and no identifiable information would be collected from you.

For further enquiries, contact Millennium Promise Alliance on:

030-2547223