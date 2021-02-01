Henry Quartey Completes Conflict, Security Course

A cheerful Henry Quartey after his graduation

THE MEMBER of Parliament for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Henry Quartey, has successfully completed a course in conflict, peace and security management at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre (KAIPTC).

The Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate was part of thirty-four students who successfully graduated with Executive Master of Arts Degrees in Conflict, Peace and Security out of a total of 140 students from seven African countries – Cameroun, Chad, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, and Uganda – who also graduated with certificates in various peace and security related programmes including Gender, Peace and Security, last Friday.

Speaking under the theme: ‘Providing Skills to Meet Business and Human Security Needs in Uncertain Times’, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Major General Francis Ofori, in his welcome address, stressed that there was the need for persons to “be adaptive and responsive” in times of uncertainties, explaining that ensuring business security would permit the needed adaptation and responsiveness at the appropriate time of need.

­­”It is therefore our objective to continue equipping students with the academic foundation, analytical tools, theoretical, and practical skills to bloom through uncertain times.

“There is the need to confront uncertainties through and beyond the crises, build more resilient youth to face the current uncertainties within the global economy and any other future disruptions,” he reiterated.

The evolution and widespread nature of a virus from a small village in the Far East, into a global pandemic, he noted, must show us the importance of a collaborative problem-solving approach in times of uncertainties, hence the need for collaboration among all stakeholders to fight a common enemy.

“Just as no country succeeded in preventing the virus from penetrating its frontiers, we need each other to survive and defeat the evolving threats and uncertainties we are facing. Let’s be mindful of the COVID-19 safety protocols to keep safe. The pandemic is real!” he charged.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio