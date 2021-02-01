Police Commander Commits Suicide

Cyprian McCarthy Zenge

Residents in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region were shocked when news broke that the Municipal Police Commander has allegedly committed suicide.

Superintendent Cyprian McCarthy Zenge, 57, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun, early Saturday morning.

He was found dead with gunshot wound to his forehead.

His pistol was beside him on the floor and one spent ammunition under a chair.

The purported incident took place at his official bungalow at Half Assini, the municipal capital at about 7am on Saturday.

It was alleged that the late DSP Zenge left a note behind with the purported inscriptions “I am fed up in this world.”

The lifeless body of Supt Zenge had since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary in Sekondi for preservation and autopsy.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the late Supt Zenge hailed from Nandom in the Upper West Region and was posted to Jomoro as the District Commander in 2017.

He was once the Public Relations Officer of the police in the Greater Accra Region and was later transferred to the Tesano Police Training School in Accra before going to Half Assini in 2017.

The Western Regional Police Command has launched full scale investigation to unravel the cause of death of the District Commander.

Though preliminary investigations by the police pointed to a suicide, the law enforcement is convinced further investigations would determine whether the police officer shot himself or not.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, who confirmed the death of the police officer in a statement, said Supt Zenge was found dead at his residence on January 30, 2021.

She said the Regional Crime Scene team visited the scene where he was found sitting in a blue chair with the gunshot wound on his forehead.

She said what appeared to be a note was also found at the scene.

“Although preliminary investigation point to suicide, investigation is opened to unravel the true circumstances leading to the death of the officer,” DSP Adiku indicated.

She pointed out that the unfortunate news had been communicated to the deceased person’s family members.

The officer left behind a wife and a daughter.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi