Nana Entreats Eligible Voters To Vote, Promises Peaceful Polls

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has entreated all eligible Ghanaian voters to exercise their constitutional rights of voting tomorrow, Monday, December 7, 2020.

He made the call in his address to the nation on Sunday night, December 6, 2020.

According to him, in spite of the Coronavirus pandemic, eligible voters should not be afraid to go out and vote.

He noted that other nations around the world have organized successful elections in the midst of the pandemic.

However, the President urged Ghanaians to adhere to the Coronavirus safety protocols in all the 38,622 polling stations.

He vowed to ensure that the elections are peaceful.

He said the security services have assured him that they have made adequate preparations to protect the sanctity of the election process.

According to him, the country has had five presidents in the history of the Fourth Republic.

He stated that Ghana has organized seven successful elections in the Fourth Republic.

Tomorrow, he said, we have another opportunity, to deepen further these excellent credentials.

He stated that the Electoral Commission has already assured the country of its readiness to hold a credible elections.

He added that it is the responsibility of every Ghanaian that tomorrow’s election is credible and peaceful.

By Melvin Tarlue