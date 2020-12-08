Nana Inches Closer To Landslide Victory

President Nana Akufo-Addo is inching very close to a massive victory, according to data collated by his New Patriotic Party.

With 35,040 (90.00%) of polling stations reporting, the President had polled so far 6,244,269, representing 52.51%.

His main rival, opposition National Democratic Congress Leader, former President John Mahama, has garnered 5,492,929 of popular votes, representing 46,19%.

The Electoral Commission has set a 24-hour timeline for declaring the official results of the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

By Melvin Tarlue