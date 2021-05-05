Nana is Fixing the Country – Freddie Blay Assures protestors

Freddie Blay

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has assured protestors of President Nana Addo’s commitment to fixing the problems in the country.

According to Chairman Blay in an interview with Starr News monitored by DGN Online, the agitated youth should be patient with government as it has initiated projects geared towards reducing hardship in the country.

He said “If they say we should fix the country, definitely at our pace we are doing that, a pace that Ghanaians will be happy with. We have explained that the situation is not a permanent situation, it’s just a three-four months situation that people are making it look as if everything is broken down and we are not doing anything”.

He further explained: “Talk about dumsor, it’s not the dumsor as we know it in the NDC era that took place for four years, a few problems that we encountering. We are having problems with our distribution lines and definitely, efforts are being made to repair the broken down ones.”

Mr. Blay however said that the agitating youth have the right to stage a demonstration against the government.

Some youth on Twitter have begun a campaign to create awareness of the current poor state of the economy.

According to them, the change they voted for has still not materialized with inconsistent power supply, lack of water in some parts of the country caused by galamsey activities.

The youth on Tuesday 4th April subsequently served the Ghana police command a notice of a planned demonstration against economic hardship on May 9. The protests which started on Twitter with the hashtag #FixTheCountry is expected to intensify on the streets of Accra.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, has said that the police command will not be able to provide the necessary security assistance to the protestors amidst the pandemic.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke