Ga Traditional Council wages war against Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah (right)

The Ga traditional council has waged war against gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah following her sarcastic comment against the Homowo festival.

According to the Kwabenya traditional council in an audio available to DGN Online, Diana Asamoah’s comment sounded insulting and it will be in her interest to retract the statement.

“We the elders of the Ga land have registered our displeasure with the comment made by the gospel artist Diana Asamoah against the god’s of the land”.

As a result, the Ga traditional council has given two weeks ultimatum to Evangelist Diana Asamoah to openly come and retract her loose comment on Homowo or will face the consequences.

The Spokesperson for Kwabenya traditional council who doubles as the Kwabenya musuku Mantse, Nii Mensah Dza Nyumor I, in an interview with Kingdom FM’s Okogyeabour Ocran also said, the ban on drumming and noisemaking began on 3rd May 2021 and will end on 3rd June 2021.

The Council has entreated everybody within the Greater Accra to respect their order and cope with their directives until the stipulated 30days end.

It will be recalled that Evangelist Diana Asamoah in a video purportedly encouraged Nana Agradaa to stand firm as an evangelist and join her to clampdown on the celebration of Homowo festival.

This comment, according to Nananom, sounds insulting and it will be in her interest to retract it.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke