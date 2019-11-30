Nana, Otumfuo, Kufuor Attend Prempeh College’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (left) in a chat with President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, have attended the 70th anniversary celebration of the Prempeh College.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has also participated in the celebration.

The celebration was held on Saturday, 30th November, 2019, in Kumasi.

” 70 years of existence is worthy of commemoration, and I wish Prempeh College many more years of continued educational excellence, in service to God and country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

BY Melvin Tarlue