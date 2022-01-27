Nana Sends New Envoy To Japan

President Akufo-Addo swearing in Mrs Genevieve Edna Akpaloo (left), Ghana Ambassador designate to Japan at a ceremony at the Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo yesterday gave Mrs. Geneviève Edna Apaloo the opportunity to go and represent Ghana’s interest in Japan.

Until her appointment as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Asian country, she was the acting Head of Mission of the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, United States of America, where she was posted as Head of Chancery in October 2019.

After administering the official oath, oath of secrecy, and of allegiance, the President charged the envoy to endeavour to promote Ghana’s relations with Japan her topmost priority during her tour of duty.

As a career diplomat with several years of experience, he had no doubt Ambassador Mrs Apaloo, will be an effective representative of Ghana in Japan.

President Akufo-Addo described Japan as a very good friend of Ghana since in his own words, Japan “has been a very faithful, dependable ally of Ghana ever since the beginning of our independence.”

It is for this reason he said every necessary step ought to be taken to protect the strong tie of friendship between Ghana and Japan.

That, he said was also part of reasons “The Council of State had no difficulty in accepting my nomination of you and the Japanese government has also given its [approval] to your coming there as our Ambassador to the government and people of Japan.”

On her part, Ambassador Mrs Apaloo expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in her.

She assured the President of her readiness to invest all her strength and knowledge into the work ahead of her in order to “bring as much benefit to Ghana as she can”.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu