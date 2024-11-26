Nana Taunts Mahama Over Achievements

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has labeled ex-president, John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as a failed president who does not merit re-election on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

According to him, all Presidents since 1992 and himself were given two-term mandates by Ghanaians except John Mahama who was rejected after his first term, considering his abysmal performance.

He was speaking at a meeting in Kumasi on Sunday evening to thank over 31 professional associations and the Ashanti Region for supporting and voting massively for him in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

President Akufo-Addo reminded voters that the December 7 contest is between two people; the failed president, John Mahama, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been prepared for eight years to deliver to the people.

“If John Mahama could not provide electricity for 12 hours, how can he fulfill a promise of providing and sustaining a 24-hour economy? How can he do that?” the president quizzed.

He said Ghana cannot afford to be left behind in the third industrial revolution which she can successfully benefit from with Dr. Bawumia as President.

President Akufo-Addo noted that his Vice-President must succeed him to help move Ghana towards achieving development comparable to nations like South Korea.

“The NPP government wants to build systems that will benefit every Ghanaian and this can only be achieved when the party is retained in power with Dr. Bawumiah as President. We want to change the face of this country to be part of the first world,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately called Wontumi, described President Akufo-Addo’s achievements in office as unprecedented and urged party supporters to honor him by voting massively for Dr. Bawumia.

Chairman Wontumi assured President Akufo-Addo that the Ashanti Region would honor and make him proud with great votes that would lead to a landslide for the elephant family during the elections.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has rubbished claims that the Akufo-Addo administration has deliberately denied the region the needed developmental projects.

According to him, no President since independence has provided development to the Ashanti Region than President Akufo-Addo.

He cited various developmental projects in the areas of health, judiciary, security, aviation, education, and road among others that have greatly improved the living standards of the people in the region.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi