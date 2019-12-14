Nana Wants 4 More Years

President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with one of the journalists during the media encounter.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday subtly re-launched his second term bid with a touch of humour when he displayed a four-finger gesture and shouted “4 More For Nana!”

This was at the Jubilee House, the seat of government in Accra, where he had an encounter with journalists on all facets of national issues.

When yesterday’s programme was about to come to an end, the President was asked by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to give his final words and he strategically chose to switch into the campaign mood as he boldly asked Ghanaians to give him four more years to continue the good policies he is introducing.

The President started by commending the journalists for attending the programme at a short notice and wished them merry Christmas before adding “2020: four more years for Nana” as he laughed.

The journalists and the government officials that were present at the programme were instantly thrown into a spontaneous laughter even before the President could bring his statement to a conclusion.

The President’s comment, if it is anything to go by, clearly is a strong indication that he is poised to campaign vigorously next year in order to retain political power on December 7, 2020.

Already, several top members of the government and communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have started a “One good term deserves another” campaign in the media in recent times, and President Akufo-Addo seems to have endorsed this campaign strategy.

Strong Points

The posture of the President throughout the encounter appeared positive, and he took his time to explain why he thinks his government is on the right track.

He said all facets of the state, especially the economy, education, agriculture, infrastructure and the other areas, have witnessed massive improvement within a short time that he assumed the mantle of leadership.

According to him, his administration inherited a country that was ‘sick’ due to bad leadership by his predecessor, yet in the face of the numerous challenges his NPP government had delivered so far.

He said his administration had laid a concrete foundation hence if his mandate was renewed by the electorate in 2020, he would be in a position to take the country to the Promised Land for the citizenry to enjoy.

Confident of Victory

President Akufo-Addo stated emphatically that he was not “discouraged” about the recent Afrobarometer report that indicated that he cannot snatch a first round political victory in 2020.

According to him, he is focused now than ever to deliver and fulfil all his campaign promises in order to benefit the masses, stating that even though he respects the Afrobarometer report, he is not distracted by such findings.

“The December 2020 polls is what matters most to me,” he pointed out, indicating that he is confident that Ghanaians appreciate the good works of his government and they would surely renew his mandate next year.

He recounted how several polls ruled him out of ever becoming a president, saying “but here I am now; I am the president,” adding that “I am confident Ghanaians will give me positive approval to stay in office in 2020.”

Apology

Before the commencement of the programme, President Akufo-Addo apologized profusely to the journalists for not being able to fulfil his promise of meeting them at least a twice a year and explained that it was due to his busy schedule.

“It is something that is always awkward to do. I have to begin with an apology. I did make a commitment in 2017 to meet with you at least twice a year but the pressure of events and my own movement have made it very difficult for me to do so. So I need to apologize to you and to say that, as a result, we are going to have an extended version today. It is a way of our modest compensation for the fact that I have not been able to meet you twice this year,” he said.