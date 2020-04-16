Napaga Donates PPEs To National Health Directorate

A Presidential Staffer and native of Nanton, Napaga Tia Sulemana, has donated some Personal Protective Equipment PPEs to the District Health Directorate at Nanton as her support to the fight against the Covid-19 in the Nanton District of the Northern Region.

The package was made up of 100 liquid soap, 200 hand sanitizers, some boxes of tissue and 15 Veronica buckets with stands and washing bowls to be placed at vantage points to promote effective hand washing with soap in the area.

The items were presented on behalf of Napaga Tia Sulemana by Gilbert Dery and Alhassan Tia to the DCE of the area Abdul- Rahamani Abubakari who in turn handed over same to the Nanton District Health Directorate which was received by Duut Damyar, the District Diseases Control officer.

The Health Directorate thanked Napaga for the support and promised to put the logistics to good use.

The government as part of measures to curb, prevent and fight the pandemic has instituted some measures including border closures, ban on public gatherings and partial lockdown of certain parts of the country including Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi.