VRA Donates To COVID-19 Fund

Justice Akufo receiving the donation from the VRA board chairman

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has joined the long list of donors to the COVID-19 fund following the donation of GHC2m to it last Wednesday.

Joining the board chair of the authority Kweku Awotwi to make the presentation were the CEO, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa and the National Executive member of the VRA Senior Staff Association Martin Adjei.

The chairperson of the fund Justice Sophia Akuffo who received the donation on behalf of the trustees expressed gratitude to the donors and said ‘we want to assure you that every penny is going to go into the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.’