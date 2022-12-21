Napo Opens Otumfuo Park

NAPO and Mustapha Ussif presenting the trophy to Ashtown

THE OTUMFUO Park, a FIFA sized astro turf facility, at Dichemso in the Manhyia South Constituency, was officially opened on Sunday, amid pomp and pageantry.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, MP for Manhyia South, constructed the park with financial support from the GETFund.

The park boasts of floodlights, seats and dressing rooms, to mention a few. It was built by Wembley Sports Construction Company Ltd.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP Bantama, Asenso Boakye, Manhyia North MP, Akwasi Konadu attended the opening ceremony.

Napo, in his address, said three astro turfs, including Otumfuo Park, Abbey’s Park and Konadu Yiadom Park, have been completed in his constituency, so far.

He said another astro turf was under construction at KO Methodist, also in his constituency, stressing that he wants to help produce future football stars for Ghana.

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua, Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B’, NPP General Secretary and Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman, Kumasi Urban Roads Director also graced the event.

The Otumfuo Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie, Nana Kwaku Duah, the Kokosohene and Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, the Manhyia South NPP Chairman were there too.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, lauded Napo for his passion to promote sports, adding that scouts would troop to Manhyia South to identify football talents very soon.

Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, who is the Chairman of a committee charged with managing the Otumfuo Park, said the park would be properly managed.

Meanwhile, Ashtown Eleven defeated Dichemso Eleven by a lone goal during a special match to open the Otumfuo Park. The winners carried home a glittering trophy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi