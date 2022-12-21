Westside Carnival Kicks Off Dec 24

This year’s edition of the biggest carnival in Ghana, the Westside Carnival (WC),will take place from December 24 to December 26 in Takoradi, the organisers have announced.

BEATWAVES gathered that the event, organised by Skyy Media Group in collaboration with Masquerades Federation,is the key attraction that has made Sekondi-Takoradi the most enjoyable Christmas destination in Ghana.

This year’s carnival is expected to be the biggest version ever organised, as it is fused with numerous events that are likely to make the carnival a great experience for patrons.

Activities include‘Masquerade Performances’, ‘Gospel Music Praise Festival’, ‘WestsideLegacy Music Night’among others.

The three-day carnival kicks off with ‘Westside Carnival Ebony Float’ on Saturday, December 24 plus ‘Masquerade Performances’before ‘NLA Live Draw’ at 7pm followed by ‘Music Night’ featuring Kwabena Kwabena.

On Sunday, December25, there will be a masquerade fashion parade which starts from noon, as fancy models take to the street to showcase their new beautiful attires followed by Westside Carnival brass band competition.

‘Western Region Has Talent’ will take centre stage after the brass band contest featuring Star Dreamers, before Lasmid takes to the stage at 10pm followed bythe ‘WC Praise Festival’ featuring Lady Joy, El Manuel, KDM and KODA.

On Monday, December 26, there will be events such as ‘Westside Carnival Music Night’featuring top talents from various music genres in the Western Region, among others.

The carnival is brought to you by MTN, and sponsored by Ebony Condoms and NLA with support from GTA, Latex Foam, Adonko, Class Motors, Derray Man Bitters and partnered by Skyy Power 93.5 FM, Westgold 106.3FM, STMA, Whitelab and Sekondi-Takoradi Masquerades Federation.