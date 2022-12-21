Stonebwoy Headlines ‘Ibiza In Ghana’ New Year Party

Stonebwoy

BIG SLIM, the event curator for ‘Ibiza In Ghana’, has announced Stonebwoy as the guest artiste for its maiden edition slated for Saturday, January 1, 2023, at the Savannah Enclave in Cantonments.

He was officially unveiled as special guest for the event, which includes a fashion show and a pool party.

Stonebwoy will perform alongside artistes such as Akwaboah, Tobi Shang from Nigeria, DSF from the UK and a host of others. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 tourists.

In addition to the exciting performances from the artistes, fashion icons Boyedoe, Larry Jay and Kojo Boadi will hit the fashion runway with their art of style.

The one-day experience music extravaganza will also feature beautiful ladies in hot bikinis to light up the poolside.

Ibiza In Ghana will be hosted by Jay Foley and Tobi Shang. Top DJs will take up the turntable one after the other to entertain the music fans with good playlist songs.

Ibiza In Ghana is powered by Silver Fox Ghana and Tunnel Lounge Ghana, and proudly sponsored by Belaire. Tickets are available on sale via Ticket Miller. Check Here: http://ticketmiller.com/event/113-ibiza-in-ghana