Nasara Consoles Alhaji Maiga Family

The late Alhaji Fusseini Maiga

The National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, has consoled family of the late Alhaji Fusseini Maiga.

Alhaji Maiga, a founding member of the NPP’s Nasara wing, died in a car crash yesterday on Accra-Aflao road after a party programme in the Volta region.

He is said to have been involved in a car crash while returning from NPP Campaign activity in the Volta Region.

In a statement, Mr. Futa stated, “I write on this day with heavy heart to express my condolence to the immediate family of Alhaji Maiga, the founder of the Nasara wing, and the entire NPP family.”

“Indeed every soul shall taste death as granted in the Holy Quran. But I am inspired by toils of his legacy to ensure that the light of truth through the values of NPP is grounded at the corridors of every Zongo household and indeed every Muslim of this country.”

“It has been just a week that he gave a speech of hope and conviction to the Nasara leadership across the country during a capacity workshop at GIMPA,” he added.

The Nasara is a wing of the NPP mostly focused on canvassing votes within Zongo or Muslim communities across Ghana and also championing the development of those communities.

By Melvin Tarlue