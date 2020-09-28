NPP Patron Donates To AMA Constituency

A Patron of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kojo Adarkwa, from the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency of the Eastern Region, has donated some items and an undisclosed amount of money to the constituency.

According to him, the gesture is in recognition of the good works of the President and the Member of Parliament for the area, George Aboagye.

The items donated were 230 pieces of Lacoste T-shirts, 120 pieces of two-litre liquid soap, two sets of speakers, 20 pieces of chairs for the constituency office, 120 pieces of NPP branded face masks, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Presenting the items, Kohi Adarkwa said, “Basically these are the items we have given to them in addition to an amount of money which can’t be disclosed. This is not my first time doing this. I have followed the party for a very long time but the thing is I have never supported my constituency with logistics even though I have done some in the past for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem and the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituencies.”

He advised the leaders and the campaign team not to be complacent, adding that although they have already won the elections, they should be vigilant.

Receiving the items, the NPP Constituency Chairman, Frank Anim Bediako, expressed gratitude to the patron and asked him to make more such donations.

“We are very grateful; this is very timely because we have like four cars that are being branded after which we will need ‘horns’. The party is thankful for this kind gesture but what we are saying is Oliver asked for more (sic),” he said.

The chairman targeted about 85 per cent of votes for both President Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Mr. Aboagye.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akroso