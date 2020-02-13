National Theatre Set For Playwright Workshop

The National Theatre

The National Theatre of Ghana, will from Monday, February 17, hold a five-day workshop for actors in the industry to enhance their capabilities as theatre practitioners.

The workshop is being organized in collaboration with Camargo Foundation with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) and the World Bank.

It seeks to provide theatre practitioners with an opportunity to upgrade themselves on the current trends within theatre production to enable them to contribute to the development of the industry.

A statement issued by Mr Ako Tetteh the Public Relations Officer of the National Theatre and copied to the media said the workshop would center on the reading of Professor Femi Osofisan, an eminent Nigerian playwright’s latest work.

Prof Osofisan who is also a theatre lecturer, Playwright Carlyle Brown and Mr Chuck Mike, a theatre director, would be among other core resource persons for the workshop.

The statement said theatre artistes in playwriting, directing, acting, art critics, and educators among others were expected to partake in the workshop.

It urged all interested persons to ensure that they registered with the National Theatre before the commencement of the workshop. “Details can also be obtained at the National Theatre of Ghana and registration for participants is ongoing,” it added.