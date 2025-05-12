Navigating Motherhood In Today’s World

The Writer

Mothers are known to be the backbone of families, raising children, running households, and playing maternal roles not only to their own children but also to relatives.

I remember my childhood years spent with my maternal grandmother. She raised eight children, plus three others from her hometown, while discreetly selling charcoal to support her household.

My grandfather preferred her to be a stay-at-home mother, but like many women of her time, she found ways to contribute economically.

Fast forward to today, and the dynamics of motherhood have evolved significantly. Industrialization, urbanization, and shifting societal values have redefined what it means to be a mother. Extended family setups are gradually giving way to nuclear households, and women now have greater autonomy in decision-making – especially in matters of career and family planning.

Motherhood and the modern work-life balance

As more women enter the workforce, they find themselves juggling professional responsibilities and parenting with increasing intensity. The sight of a mother dropping her three kids at school before rushing to work, only to return home at night to help with homework before continuing with office tasks, is not uncommon. The modern Ghanaian mother is constantly in motion, seeking to excel in her career while being present for her family.

Yet, time management is one of the biggest hurdles. Working mothers often feel pulled in multiple directions, trying to meet deadlines at work while providing emotional and physical care to their children. Compounded by societal expectations, many feel guilty for choosing career over traditional caregiving roles.

Systemic challenges and career advancement

Despite strides in gender equality, mothers still face workplace discrimination. Some employers perceive them as less committed, resulting in slower career progression or missed promotion opportunities. This bias directly affects their financial stability – raising children is costly, with expenses ranging from daycare to school fees and healthcare.

Childcare access is another significant concern. Many mothers cannot rely on elderly parents due to age, illness, or existing responsibilities with other grandchildren. Trusting a nanny or daycare center comes with fear – stories of child abuse and neglect are all too common. Moreover, inadequate maternity leave policies and the lack of flexible working hours make it even more difficult for mothers to balance professional and personal responsibilities. This lack of institutional support can lead to burnout and a diminished quality of life.

Motherhood and technology

Thankfully, technology has stepped in to ease some of the pressures of modern motherhood. Robotic-enabled appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves, as well as online grocery and meal prep services, help reduce household labor. Simpler recipes and smart devices allow mothers to maximize their time without compromising on care.

Additionally, many mothers are leveraging remote work and digital skills to build flexible careers. Certifications in Cybersecurity, Web Design, and Data Analytics now allow women to work from home, offering the dual benefit of professional growth and family presence.

Preparing financially for motherhood

Preparing financially for motherhood is a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of planning for a new chapter in life. While emotional and physical preparations, such as understanding the stages of pregnancy or adjusting to lifestyle changes, are undeniably important, financial readiness lays the groundwork for a more secure and confident transition into motherhood. Expenses such as prenatal checkups, labour and delivery plans, and setting up a safe and nurturing nursery can quickly add up. Without a clear and sustainable financial strategy, what should be moments of joyful anticipation can instead become sources of stress and uncertainty. Budgeting, saving, and understanding health coverage are just a few of the steps that can help ease this transition.

Let me share the story of Akua, whose journey deeply resonates with me. As a young professional in Accra, she was thrilled at the prospect of becoming a mother but soon realised the financial gaps in her planning. Determined not to let money overshadow the experience, she consulted a financial advisor, created a maternity savings plan, and even explored work benefits that supported parental leave. Her story is not just about overcoming challenges – it’s about proactively shaping her future as both a mother and a provider. Akua’s example highlights the empowering role of financial literacy and preparation in making motherhood not only manageable but truly fulfilling.

The mental health dimensions

A mother’s mental well-being is crucial to her ability to nurture and support her family. Stress, anxiety, and postpartum depression can impair emotional bonding, affect physical health, and even lead to chronic illness if left unaddressed. Prolonged stress impacts sleep, weakens immunity, and increases the risk of heart disease.

Employers who prioritize mental health by offering counselling, flexible schedules, or wellness programs see improved productivity, motivation, and retention among working mothers. Investing in the mental health of mothers is a win-win for families and businesses alike.

Teaching financial literacy to the next generation

One of the most impactful gifts a mother can give her child is the knowledge of financial responsibility. Beyond the basics of love and care, equipping children with financial literacy sets them up for long-term success and security. Teaching children about saving, budgeting, and investing from a young age instills critical life skills that foster independence, discipline, and confidence.

From simple lessons like setting aside a portion of birthday money to more advanced concepts such as creating a budget or understanding how compound interest works, early financial education lays the groundwork for sound decision-making in adulthood. These lessons can be woven into everyday life, grocery shopping, earning allowances, or even starting a small business or savings challenge together. By demystifying money and making it a regular, open topic of discussion at home, mothers can break cycles of financial uncertainty and empower their children to build healthy relationships with money. Ultimately, nurturing financial literacy is not just about managing dollars – it’s about preparing children to thrive in a world where financial choices shape so much of their future.

A legacy of financial wisdom

Motherhood is one of the most demanding yet rewarding journeys a woman can undertake. Today’s Ghanaian mother is a blend of tradition and innovation, caring, providing, leading, and teaching. Despite the challenges, be they structural, emotional, or financial, mothers continue to adapt, grow, and thrive.

This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate the strength and resilience of mothers. Let us also remind them that financial literacy is not just a personal tool, it’s a legacy. By teaching and modeling financial responsibility, today’s mothers are laying the foundation for generations to come. As the Good Book says, “Money answereth all things.” So, keep saving, keep investing, and keep believing you are shaping a future of security, stability, and endless possibility.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Source: Nana Serwaah Bossman