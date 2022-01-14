NDC Chair Threatens Court Action Over ‘Wild Rumours’

Augustus Nana Kwasi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears to be following strides the country is making in the digitisation space.

They have started the introduction of electronic identity cards as part of steps to update the party’s membership database.

The Functional Executive Committee of NDC, gave the green light for the party to roll out new party membership cards made up of both manual and electronic which will be sent to all the regions for distribution to all constituencies.

Last year, NDC began process of updating its membership database. The first phase of the process was offloading names of members into a national database.

The second phase per a communique issued by the party and signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is the roll out of the ID cards.

“To ensure effective distribution of the ID cards, all Regional Executive Committee are to set up their teams in the regions made up of the Regional Secretary, Regional Organiser and Regional Treasurer. The Regional team, led by the Regional Secretary will ensure that the ID cards gets to all the constituencies.

“The team will be replicated at the constituency level, i.e the Constituency Secretary, Constituency Organiser and Treasurer and will be led by the Constituency Secretary.

“The constituency team are to ensure the cards gets to all the branches,” the communique said.

On the financial terms, the Constituency Treasurer is to collect the registration fee and handover the money to the Regional Treasurer before the money is finally handover to the National Treasurer as the Regional Secretaries are to ensure money accruing from the sale of the cards are properly accounted for.

By Vincent Kubi