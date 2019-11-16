NDC Chairman Shot

The Amenfi Central Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region has reportedly been shot.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday at Ankwaso, a village in the Amenfi Central District, during a traditional coronation of a new chief of the area.

The Chairman, Daniel Appiah, who was said to have been attacked in his black Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration GW 3832-17, sustained gunshot wounds as a result.

According to a source in the area, the motive behind the attack is unknown and the perpetrators are yet to be identified.

The source told DAILY GUIDE that a scuffle ensued during the traditional ceremony when a faction the chairman purportedly supports attempted to stop the coronation of the new chief.

“The chairman’s supporters allegedly fired gun shots to disrupt the programme but the police quickly intervened,” the source said, adding that in the process “the NDC chairman who was in his car was shot at and was rushed to the Sefwi Bekwai Government Hospital for treatment.”

DAILY GUIDE learnt that one Kofi Abebrese who was among the chairman’s supporters also sustained injuries and was admitted to the Bibiani Government Hospital.

No arrests have been made so far but the police have commenced investigations into the incident.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi