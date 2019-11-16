UG Prepares To Meet Free SHS Graduates

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu

The University of Ghana has put measures in place to expand housing options in the university.

According to the university, this is geared towards the accommodation challenges and in anticipation of the influx of the first cohort of graduates from the Free Senior High School policy.

As a result, the university’s Land Lease Committee is in negotiation with a number of private bodies to expand accommodation.

This was revealed by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, on Thursday, 14th November, during the 2019 Congregation Ceremony of the College of Humanities of the University.

He indicated that the Students Representative Council (SRC) had also initiated a process of embarking on a 2500-bed capacity hostel project. “Also the Old Vandals Association (OVA) and their partners KPMM Civils Limited have cut sod for the construction of a state-of-the-art annex facility for the Commonwealth Hall. The project is expected to deliver 4,660 beds facility made up of 302 one-bed block, 552 two-bed block, 3,806 four-bed block, 32 two-bedroom lectures flats, among others,” he disclosed.

Sex for Grades Report

It has also been revealed that the committee set up by the university to investigate the ‘Sex for Grade’ scandal that hit the institution has submitted its report to the VC.

The committee submitted the report on November 12 and according to Prof. Oduro, the report would be studied and its recommendations implemented.

“Management will study the report and ensure implementation of the recommendations using the appropriate adjudicatory process stipulated under the basic law and policies of the university,” the VC said.

Meanwhile, the university has created an anonymous e-mail address and a WhatsApp platform to facilitate and create easy avenues through which all such sexual harassment cases may be reported. “We particularly encourage people who may have fallen victim to such unfortunate incidents to take advantage to report them for redress,” Prof. Oduro said.

Gender Parity Target Exceeded

The university has exceeded its target of achieving female to male enrolment ratio of 50:50 by 2020. The university’s total enrolment shows a ratio of female to male of 51:49 this year. Out of a total of 18,212 students admitted to the university, including 15,167 undergraduate and 3,045 graduates, 9,288 were females representing 51 per cent with 8,924 males representing 49 per cent.

By Nana Kwasi