NDC Chairman, Women’s Organizer Defect To NPP In Tamale North

Mr. Yusif Toyibu Agenda presenting a motorbike to Alhaji Abu Yahaya in Tamale

Defections have hit the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Tamale North constituency with barely three months to the December 7 general election.

Alhaji Abu Yahaya, NDC Nobisco polling station ‘A’ chairman and the NDC Tamale North former Constituency Women Organizer Hajia Sharatu have officially defected to the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Alhaji Yahaya is said to be a grassroot political strategist and believed to be one of the brains behind NDC dominance in the Nobisco area of Tamale North constituency.

Alhaji Abu Yahaya who confirmed his defection to DGN Online said the opposition NDC is not a party worth dying for.

According to him , he used all the resources in his disposal to campaign and canvas for votes for the NDC to win the 2012 general elections but was ignored and abandoned by the party after winning.

“ In Northern Region I was the only party person who used his car to carry party supporters to Wulensi, Koforidua , Accra for campaigns without giving me money or fuel but what did I gain nothing, ” he lamented.

He indicated that he used to transport party supporters and give them feeding allowances as well but the NDC decided to abandon him after all the sacrifices he did for the party.

“My car was involved in an accident during one of our campaigns but nobody in the party supported me until I was able to fix it myself so I realized that the party can’t help me so I don’t see why I should still stay in it.”

The NDC former chairman said all his relatives who belong to the NPP live a better life and for that matter he decided to join the party adding that the NPP develops its members and transforms them unlike the NDC.

“Looking at my relatives in the NPP, I realized that I wasted my resources and time in the NDC that’s why I decided to joined the NPP.”

Mr. Yusif Toyibu Agenda, the NPP Northern Regional Treasurer , who welcomed the two defectees to the party assured them that the NPP is a party that cares for the development of its members.

The party donated a brand new motobike to Alhaji Abu Yahaya to aid his campaign activities for the party in the Tamale North constituency.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale