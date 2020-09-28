Mahama Rains Cash At Berekum

Former President John Mahama was in his usual element as he went cash sharing spree splashing cash on residents of Berekum in the Bono Region this afternoon.

A short video posted on Facebook shows Mr. Mahama sharing cash among residents who poured onto the streets, crowding his convoy.

In the back, Shatta Wale’s popular song titled: Mahama paper, is heard playing as the former President distributed cash to residents, apparently to win their votes on December 7, 2020.

Ahead of the 2016 election as incumbent president, Mr Mahama was captured on video sharing money at Kaneshie in Accra and some parts of the Northern Ghana.

DGN Online has gathered that he shared the money to residents on Monday afternoon, September 28, 2020.

Mr. Mahama is seeking a desperate comeback to power after losing to incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo in the December 7, 2016 Presidential elections.

Mr. Mahama is notorious for splashing goodies on Ghanaians during election seasons apparently to win their votes.

By Melvin Tarlue