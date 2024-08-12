NDC Declares War On Upper West Parliamentary Seats

Haruna Iddrisu

The Opposition Democratic Congress (NDC) launched its Upper West Regional Campaign, code-named ‘Operation 11-11’, on Saturday, with the objective of winning all the 11 seats in the region and securing presidential votes to ensure victory for the NDC presidential candidate.

The campaign launch was preceded by a walk through the principal streets of Wa, led by almost all the parliamentary aspirants from the region, national and regional executives, and culminated in a mini-rally at the Tendaaba Primary School Park.

Speaking at the launch, Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South, emphasized the region’s historical support for the NDC, citing the party’s current hold on eight out of 11 constituencies.

He urged party faithful to lead the quest to annex all seats in the Northern part of the country by ensuring that NDC sweeps the 11 seats in the region.

Iddrisu highlighted the significance of the University of Development Studies, now known as Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, in transforming the socioeconomic development of the Upper West and Northern regions.

He called for an overwhelming victory for the NDC on December 7, 2024, as a testament to the party’s achievements.

The MP criticized the NPP for mismanaging the country, plunging it into debt, and exacerbating the plight of citizens.

He emphasized the need to oust the NPP from power, citing John Mahama’s tested leadership and vindication from corruption allegations, including the Airbus scandal.

-BY Daniel Bampoe