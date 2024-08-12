Samira Supports Safe Delivery

In a bid to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in Ghana, the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, through her Safe Delivery Project, has been distributing birth kits to expectant mothers in various regions.

The project has already made a significant impact in the Saboba District in the Northern Region, where over 1,300 birth kits were distributed to expectant mothers.

Earlier this year, the project also reached out to 6,450 expectant mothers in the East Gonja Municipality and North East Gonja District in the Savannah Region, providing them with 6,497 birth kits.

These kits contain essential items such as gloves, cotton wool, and antiseptic soap, which are crucial for ensuring a safe and hygienic delivery process.

The Safe Delivery Project is a testament to Hajia Samira Bawumia’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of expectant mothers and babies in Ghana.

By providing these birth kits, she is helping to empower expectant mothers and healthcare providers with the necessary tools to ensure a safe and successful delivery.

The project’s impact is already being felt in the communities where the birth kits have been distributed.

Expectant mothers are now better equipped to handle the challenges of childbirth, and healthcare providers are able to provide more effective care.

As the project continues to roll out across the country, it is expected to make a significant impact in Ghana’s maternal and infant mortality rates.

-BY Daniel Bampoe