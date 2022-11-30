NDC fined GHS100k As Court throws out Techiman South Election Petition

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Techiman South parliamentary election petition has been dismissed by the court.

The Wenchi High court in its verdict on Wednesday November 30 also fined the main opposition party GHS100,000.

The election petition was filed by the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the party, Christopher Beyere Baasongti against the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the declared winner.

They cited irregularities in the collation of results and subsequent declarations as some of the reasons for the petition.

The party believed that the verdict was stolen for the NPP candidate by the elections management body for which they went to court.