NDC Group Declares Support For Duffuor …Defends Video

The Action Movement, a group aligned to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have declared their support for former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor to contest the party’s presidential primaries.

According to the group, Dr Duffuor possesses the best qualities to lead the party for the 2024 general elections.

A statement issued on October 13, 2021 and signed by the group’s leader, James Agbey, stated that “Just like many party faithful are already drumming up support for Dr Duffuor to enter the NDC presidential race, the Action Movement demands the entry of the former Finance Minister and any other NDC activist who is interested in making Ghana a better place.

“Ghanaians knows the NDC has the men to deliver good governance and can do better. The NDC must form the decision to run the 2024 elections on the basis of a united, prosperous and peaceful Ghana”.

The group advised the NDC that “The party must put its best foot forward”, indicating that “We strongly believe that Dr Duffuor is a powerful metaphor of politicians who are ready and willing to oversee this transitioning of the governance systems.

“The old and tired political nepotism practised by Ghana’s political elite must give way to a more objective, merit-based system”, the group noted.

According to them, “Dr Duffuor is an intelligent and tenacious person. He is self-made, and the epitome of the tried, tested and workaholic. He can relate to anybody from anywhere, be they child or adult, male or female, black or white, educated or uneducated, northerner or southerner, westerner or easterner, mediocre or talented. He can inspire a new generation to new heights of social responsibility with his exemplary biography”.

The video have ruffled feathers within the rank and file of the NDC with some members believe to be in the camp of former Presidential Candidate of the party who is seeking for reelection to lead the party for the fourth term attacking Dr. Duffour because he has been penciled down to contest the next NDC presidential primaries.

However, the NDC Action Movement was of contrary view with that of the National Executives like Joshua Akamba following a statement they issued on October 13,2021 describing the Duffour dream video as a masterpiece which was calling for increasing political participation.

They further stated that the video carries the message of a Ghanaian dream, and that, the Ghanaian dream which can only be delivered by their party.

Read the full statement below:

Action Movement Welcomes Duffuor’s Ghanaian Dream Video For The NDC

The NDC Action Movement has become aware of a video in circulation in which former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor is seen canvassing support for the NDC.

This masterpiece of a video is calling for increased political participation and it carries the message of a Ghanaian dream, and that, the Ghanaian dream can only be delivered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Duffuor actually spoke about the opportunities that were available to him as a young man, adding that he wanted Ghanaian youth to achieve the Ghanaian Dream.

“I was lucky to be allowed to dream of a better life and make it and I want every young person in Ghana to have a chance to achieve the Ghanaian dream”.

“A real opportunity at making something of themselves, so that they can help build, run and better this great country of ours. We owe this to our children and indeed we owe it to ourselves too,” Dr Duffuor averred in the video.

Action Movement is of the view that 2024 is going to be special and a potential turning point in Ghana’s history, that we need to seize the moment to give every Ghanaian a chance to help redefine Ghana as a place for them and their children to prosper and feel safe.

A change is needed now and the NDC is ready to lead that change, which is why the party leadership needs to open up the nomination process for the NDC flagbearership and make it appealing to the Ghanaian people.

Just like many party faithful are already drumming up support for Dr. Duffuor to enter the NDC presidential race, the Action Movement demands the entry of the former Finance Minister and any other NDC activist who is interested in making Ghana a better place.

Ghanaians know the NDC has the men to deliver good governance and can do better.

The NDC must form the decision to run the 2024 elections on the basis of a united, prosperous and peaceful Ghana.

The party must put its best foot forward. We strongly believe that Dr Duffuor is a powerful metaphor for politicians who are ready and willing to oversee this transitioning of the governance systems.

The old and tired political nepotism practised by Ghana’s political elite must give way to a more objective, merit-based system.

Dr Duffuor is an intelligent and tenacious person. He is self-made, and the epitome of the tried, tested and workaholic. He can relate to anybody from anywhere, be they child or adult, male or female, black or white, educated or uneducated, northerner or southerner, westerner or easterner, mediocre or talented. He can inspire a new generation to new heights of social responsibility with his exemplary biography.

We know the NDC is the only party that can end corruption in Ghana. The only party that can promise and keep it. This is the right time. This is our time.

The Action Movement is very proud of Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s commitment to the NDC.

We need more of Dr Duffuors to help propel the NDC to the top.

Long live the NDC

Long live Ghana

Signed:

James Agbey (Leader of the Action Movement)

By Vincent Kubi