Cargo Truck Crushes Hawker To Death

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that a 32-year-old woman has met her untimely death at Ahenema Kokoben in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Abena Anokyewaa, a mother of one was reportedly hawking bread along the Ahenema Kokoben stretch when she was knocked down by the truck.

The Assembly Member for the Area, Akwasi Adabor narrated to Silver Fm that, the cargo truck loaded with biscuits and other assorted items purportedly failed break and ran into hawkers selling bread on the roadside, killing the woman instantly.

“The sad part was that, she saw the coming truck, tooting the horn for all her colleagues to run for cover but fell in the process and the truck also fell on her”, Adabor added.

He said the body has since been deposited at the morgue of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Meanwhile, the driver of the said vehicle has been arrested by the Trede Police, assisting with investigations.

By Vincent Kubi