NDC Kills NDC In Karaga

The Karaga Divisional Police Command is on a manhunt for a suspected National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter for allegedly shooting his colleague with a locally manufactured pistol at Bagurugu near Karaga in the Northern Region.

The alleged NDC supporter, who is yet to be identified, is said to have escaped from the area after the deadly incident.

The body of the deceased, one Abdulai Sulemana, 25, has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

The Gushegu Divisional Police Commander, ASP Thomas Tolasi, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said police had commenced investigation into the matter to ascertain the actual course of death of the deceased.

According to him, there are conflicting statements regarding what actually happened between the suspect and the deceased.

He said “after a rally in the Bagurugu community, the two were parking canopies at the event grounds and on their way to the next village one had a locally manufactured pistol and it mistakenly fired but some are also saying the deceased himself was holding the pistol so we are yet to ascertain the fact.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Karaga