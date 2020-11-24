Police Resolves Brouhaha Over Where To Keep Election Materials

The Upper East Region, on Friday November 20, received the ballot paper booklets and other materials meant for December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, in fulfilment of the Electoral Commission’s promise.

Election materials meant for the 15 constituencies in the Upper East Region arrived at the Upper East Regional Police Headquarters in Bolgatanga, accompanied by representatives of all the political parties contesting this year’s general election and other groups.

The other accompanying materials from Accra included training materials, ballot booths and packs of indelible ink.

The election materials were received at the Police headquarters by a team made up of officials of the Electoral Commission, representatives of all contesting political parties and security officials.

Even though there had been a proposal and an agreement over a new place to keep the materials ahead of their arrival, the representative of the National Democratic Congress insisted that the materials be kept in the same building that the 2016 election materials were kept.

This led to a brief brouhaha which was addressed immediately and the materials were kept in a place on the premise of the Regional Police Headquarters that all parties agreed and accepted as fit for purpose.

All materials have been duly inspected and all serial numbers have been recorded by Electoral Commission officials and political party representatives and the building occupying the materials has been locked.

Aside from members of the media and other interested groups, members of the European Union Election Observers assigned to the Upper East Region were also present to monitor the handing over and how the materials were kept.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga