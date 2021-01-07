NDC MPs Boycott Swearing-in of Akufo-Addo

Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have failed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The ceremony held in Parliament at 12: 00 pm was attended by world leaders following the prolonged inauguration of the Eight Parliament and selection of the next speaker, which fell to Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a former NDC MP.

After the Speaker announced the time for the Swearing-in ceremony, MPs of the National Democratic Congress disclosed that they would not attend the ceremony.

The NDC has rejected results of the December 7, 2020 elections, claiming the elections were rigged for Akufo-Addo.

NDC’s Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has since filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the elections and has sued both the Electoral Commission and Akufo-Addo-Addo.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke