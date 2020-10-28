NDC Parliamentary Aspirant Switch Over To NPP

Eric Kwesi Taylor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa (AOB), Eric Kwesi Taylor, has crossed carpet to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He announced his defection to the NPP in a statement.

He attributed his decision to his admiration of the NPP manifesto and the party’s admirable campaign message delivered by the Parliamentary Candidate for AOB, Adjei Domson, at a public meeting at Cocoase on October 25, 2020.

“As a citizen of Breman Asikuma, I felt that the message would go a long way to better the living standard of the community of which I belong,” he said in the statement.

According to him, “I also want to mention the calm attitude of the leadership of the NPP in the constituency as against the insulting and the engagement of thugs against me by the opposing leadership of the NDC led by its Chairman and Parliamentary candidate respectively. In order to protect my life and that of my family, I have taken this bold decision to join this peaceful party(NPP).”

Mr Taylor, it would be recalled, was allegedly beaten by some NDC thugs during the party’s health walk at Breman Brakwa last Sunday, and he went on to accuse the constituency Chairman and his executives of hiring the thugs to beat him up for some comments he made during their primaries Campaign, adding that the party has not been fair to him since he lost the party’s primaries.

The party executives denied playing any role in his assault.

By Melvin Tarlue