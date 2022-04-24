NDC Scribe Escapes Robbery Attack …Police Gun Down One

Salisu Be-Awurbe

DGN Online has gathered that the Savannah Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Salisu Be-Awurbe escaped a robbery attack along the Damongo-Sawla-Fulfulso road while he was en route to Tamale.

The secretary and his entourage were returning from a handing over ceremony of the Damongo Nurses’ Training College wing of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) in Damongo when the incident happened.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 24 along the Damongo-Sawla-Fulfulso road about 3km to Fulfulso near Janikura in the Central Gonja District.

The Police when had the information rushed to the scene and managed to kill one of the suspected robbers with the help of some Fufulso Junction community members.

A pump-action gun was retrieved from the ‘wasted’ robber.

Police are yet to identify the armed robber, whose accomplices are on the run.

-BY Daniel Bampoe