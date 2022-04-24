Chairman Odeneho Charges NPP For Victory 2024

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Aspiring Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is urging members of the party in the region to elect leaders capable of leading the party to win the 2024 polls.

According to him, the party cannot afford to get it wrong in the Ashanti Region since it is the stronghold of the NPP thereby ‘let’s get it right.”

The former Chairman of NPP in Afigya Kwabre South said “For this reason, we must not disappoint. When Ashanti Region sneezes, the New Patriotic Party catches a cold. Ashanti Region must get it right.

We must ensure that our party emerges from these internal elections stronger and better to win the 2024 general elections.”

He urged members to approach the elections with a sense of responsibility by electing executives who are capable of leading the party to victory in 2024.

In a message of hope to all the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region ahead of the elections of constituency executives, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) called on party members to ensure the party emerges from the election stronger and better to retain power.

According to him, it is time for the next leadership of the party to bring all and sundry to the table in order to break the eight and sustain power beyond 2024.

He, therefore, called on the grassroots to rally behind the party.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, told the Ashanti regional delegates that he has gone through the mill, and is ready to serve at the regional level.

He has been hailed as a visionary leader very innovative and knows the grassroots.

He is the only one to break the eighth record because he is united, dedicated, and very selfless.

Oheneho Kwaku Appiah has served as a polling station executive and government appointee at the Bekwai District Assembly (KMA).

He also served as the regional financial secretary during F.F Anto’s chairmanship and currently the Constituency Chairman in Afigya Kwabre South constituency of the Ashanti Region.

He was retained when members of the association of Chairmen met to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the association in February 2021. He is said to hold other positions in the party.

Already, Kwaku Appiah has received several endorsements from key grassroots members, party executives, and members of parliament in the region.

Several delegates have reportedly suggested that he deserves to lead the party in the region, taking into account his major contributions to NPP’s electoral fortunes in his constituency and region under his leadership as chairman.

Below is his message to the 47 Constituencies in the Ashanti Region

Message from Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

The season of elections are upon us again, and I am pleased to see the enthusiasm with which party people are availing themselves to take up leadership positions at various levels to serve in our beloved party.

I am very confident that at the end of all the elections at all the different levels, the best men and women will be elected to steer the affairs of our beloved party for the next four years.

I am also very confident that those who do not win and those who would lose their positions will take it in good faith and give full support to their counterparts who emerge as winners. Let us remember that the ultimate winner is and should be the party but not any individual(s).

Elections for polling station executives and electoral area coordinators have already been conducted.

In a few days from now, we will be going into the elections of constituency executives. I want to use this medium to address all would-be contestants in all the forty-seven (47) constituencies in Ashanti Region.

I wish all contestants in all forty-seven constituencies good luck. Friends, we all know the role Ashanti Region plays in our beloved party, particularly during the general elections. Ashanti Region is indeed the heart of the New Patriotic Party. For this reason, we must not disappoint. When Ashanti Region sneezes, the New Patriotic Party catches a cold. Ashanti Region must get it right.

We must ensure that our party emerges from these internal elections stronger and better to win the 2024 general elections. Let us approach these elections with a sense of responsibility by electing men and women who are capable of leading our beloved party to victory in 2024.

Please, in the heat of the contest, let us remember that these are internal elections and, for that matter, we are members of the same family. We should not forget who our real opponents are. In the end, we will need all hands on deck to achieve the ultimate goal of winning the 2024 general elections.

Friends, breaking the eight (8) is highly attainable, but it requires a lot of hard work and unity. COKA—-l CARE. Thank you.

By Vincent Kubi