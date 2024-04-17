NDC Sets Date To Outdoor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang As Running Mate

The two-time Running Mate of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will address Ghanaians on Wednesday, 24th April 2024 at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra.

She will be speaking on the NDC’s vision for the 2024 general elections at exactly 4pm which is the day to officially out-door her for the second time as the Running Mate to John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 General Election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, who announced that the event will be graced by the NDC’s flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama, members of the Functional Executive Committee, and members of the Council of Elders of the party.

Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others.

He said Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s address will be preceded by several activities, between 4pm and 4:55pm before the official commencement of the main program of the day at 5pm prompt.

-BY Daniel Bampoe