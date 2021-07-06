NDC Supporters Begin #MarchForJustice Demo

Some Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are massing up at the Tetteh Quarshie underpass to begin their #MarchForJustice demonstration .

The organizers of the demonstration hope to raise awareness about their claim of a state of insecurity and lawlessness in Ghana and remind President Nana Akufo-Addo of his responsibility towards the people of Ghana especially in the area of public safety and security.

According to a release sighted by DGN Online and signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit/Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, the police command has drawn adequate security measures for the “March for Justice” protest by the youth wing of the NDC which is slated for today, July 6, 2021.

The police command also urged the organizers and demonstrators taking part in the march to observe COVID-19 protocols and co-operate for a successful event.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke