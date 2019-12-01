NDC Vigilantes Assault Owusu Bempah In Church

Rev Owusu Bempah

Pro-NDC vigilante group, the Hawks today, December 1, 2019, allegedly disrupted church activities at the Holy Ghost Revival Center of the Assemblies of God Church, South Odorkor, Accra.

Members of the Hawks allegedly assaulted Rev Owusu Bempah during the church service.

Both former President John Mahama and Rev. Bempah had reportedly been invited by the Church to grace its 30th Anniversary.

The incident happened when Rev Bempah, who had to leave earlier because he had to go and preach at his own church, was asked by the Host Pastor to exchange pleasantries with the guests who were present.

Before he got to Mr. Mahama, the former President’s host of body guards following him, accordingly to stopped and beat the Man of God.

This brought confusion and the Congregation got upset.

After about five minutes of disruption, the congregation forced Mahama to shake hands with Rev. Bempah.

Amongst the dignitaries present was National Organizer of the NPP , Sammi Awuku , Joe Appiah, Fmr MP for Ablekuma North, General Treasurer of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Sam Ato Bentil, Regional Superintendent of the A/G in Greater Accra, District Pastors.

Mahama was at the church with the Constituency Executives of Ablekuma North and the Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC in the Ablekuma North Const.

Meanwhile, a supporter of Mr. Mahama, after the story broke, indicated that Rev. Bempah had requested to have a word with the former President and flagbearer of the NDC.

According to the supporter, he (Rev. Bempah) was stopped from talking with the former President because he had reportedly been insulting him.

BY Melvin Tarlue