New Ayoma Bridge Completed to Replace Death Trap Bridge

Residents of the proposed Jasikan and Guan Districts in the Oti region can now heave a sigh of relief after the completion of the New Ayome steel bridge after many years of unfulfilled promises.

The bridge which was commissioned by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 replaced an old dilapidated one which residents described as a death trap.

For them, the new bridge couldn’t have come at the right time because it was just a matter of time for the old one to collapse and cause a national disaster.

One of the residents told DGN Online that the bridge links traders, residents and farmers right from Hohoe in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, through Lolobi and Likpe in the Guan area and Ayoma, Kute and Dzoku in the Jasikan District.

Dr Bawumia who commissioned the bridge while on a two-day tour of the Oti region said the New Ayoma Bridge is one of the three bridges being constructed in the Jasikan District.

The two others have been awarded on contract.

Furthermore, plans were far advanced to construct the Hohoe to New Ayoma road, now that the bridge has been completed.

The idea is to ensure the area opens up and makes it easy to move food from farms to markets and communities in the area.

He said the road and bridge will complement the Planting for Food and Jobs programme which has increased yield and created sustainable jobs for the youth to be able to cater for themselves and their dependants.

The Vice President who on the first day spoke to Chiefs and people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe traditional areas at Likpe Mate; Dodo traditional area at Dodo Amanfrom; as well as Kpassa and Nkwanta traditional areas at Kpassa and Nkwanta respectively commended the people for embracing the Free Senior High School policy that gave 1.2 million children quality education, build a skilled labour force, reduce monetary burden on parents and poverty.

He added that to consolidate the investment made in basic education, Senior High School leavers who qualify for tertiary admissions would need only their Ghana Card to enjoy financial aid for their studies.

At Nkwanta North, the Vice President commissioned a new assembly hall, dining hall and a classroom block at the Kpassa Senior High and Technical school.

He noted that many more development will come to the newly created Oti region if they vote massively to retain President Akufo-Addo and himself in power for the next four years.

Nana Aburam Akpandja V, Paramount Chief of Buem Traditional Area, Nana Soglo Alloh of Likpe Traditional Area and Ubor Konja of Kpassa commended government for their many initiatives which has improved lives in the Oti region.

They appealed for their roads to be constructed and water systems developed to provide them adequate potable water for residents. They also appealed for the upgrade of the health facilities to meet the district standards.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)