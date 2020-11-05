We’re Ready To Meet Parliament – EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied social media report that it has snubbed Parliament’s invitation to present the roadmap for the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2020 election.

According to the EC, it is ready to meet with Parliament to present the roadmap for the election.

In a statement dated November 5, 2020, EC says “it is greatly surprising by this turn of events as notice of the said meeting reached it (EC) late Wednesday, the 4th of November 2020, at a time when some Commission members were outside Accra. This was communicated to the leadership of Parliament.”

It said “the Commission is fully prepared to present its comprehensive report to the leadership and Honorable Members of the House.”

Below is the EC statement

By Melvin Tarlue