Prove My Membership – Independent PC Challenges NDC

Dr Bonjah Ishamael Anchomese

An independent parliamentary candidate for the Krachi Nchumuru Constituency in the Oti Region, Dr Bonjah Ishamael Anchomese, has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to prove his membership to the party.

“I challenge the National Democratic (NDC), the General Secretary, the Oti Regional and the Krachi Nchumuru Constituency executives to prove my membership to their party (NDC),” Dr Anchomese said in a press release.

His release was in direct response to the NDC to sack him and 17 other individuals from the party.

The National Democratic Congress had issued a statement, saying it had sacked about 18 of its failed parliamentary aspirants for going independent.

NDC mentioned Dr Anchomese as one of the 18 dismissed members.

In a statement dated November 3, 2020, and signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC says “the following members who sought and obtained nomination from the Electoral Commission to contest the upcoming parliamentary election as independent candidates have forfeited their membership of the party.”

It directed that “they must handover all party property in their possession to their respective constituency secretariats, and they must cease forthwith in using party paraphernalia and the name of the flagbearer in all their campaigns.”

It says party members who associated or endorsed the campaigns of the 18 persons also “suffer the same punishment as the independent candidates .”

But Dr Anchomese in his release, noted that “I would also like to establish the fact that, I had never had and do not have any property of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in my custody.”

According to him, “In addition, I have neither used the name of their flag bearer nor any of their paraphernalia in my campaign.”

Below is his press release

By Melvin Tarlue