New CHPS Compound For Apremdo Community

The new CHPS compound

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) has built and handed over an ultra-modern Community-based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compound to the Apremdo community in the municipality.

The facility has delivery, consulting, recovery, and store rooms, an outpatient department (OPD), and a dispensary. It has also been attached to nurses’ quarters.

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kojo Acquah in an interview said the facility would alleviate the plight of the people, particularly pregnant women from travelling far to seek healthcare.

He mentioned that the facility was a true manifestation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government’s commitment to the provision of quality healthcare to Ghanaians at their doorsteps.

He noted that the project was started before he became the MCE but the design had to be changed and was happy that he has been able to complete it.

The Municipal Health Director, Mrs. Joyce Bagina Sutherland thanked the government for the project.

She revealed that the facility would offer services such as health education, counseling on healthy lifestyles, family planning services, and childhood vaccination.

“It will also offer basic clinical, antenatal, and delivery services”, she pointed out.

Nana Egya Kwamena XI, Chief of Apremdo expressed gratitude to the government for the project that would bring great relief to the people who used to seek medical attention at far distance places.

He, therefore, vowed to see to the good maintenance of the facility and support the health staff who have been posted to the facility to enable them to operate effectively.

