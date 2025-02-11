Newmont Funds GH₵7.5m Basketball, Tennis Courts in Adausena

Newmont’s Development Foundation has commissioned two state-of-the-art sporting facilities in Adausena, a host community of Newmont’s Akyem mine in the Birim North Municipality.

The facilities, which were constructed and furnished at a cost of GH₵7.5 million, include a basketball and lawn tennis court with four popular stands, two VIP stands, washrooms and a gym.

“This project was one of the target areas for the board, as it will serve as a central point for talent development, youth empowerment, community development and social cohesion. It represents the work of all our stakeholders and we must be proud of the results” said Paul Suchmann Apenu, Community Development Manager, at Newmont’s Development Foundation in Akyem.

“The modern arena, funded by Newmont through its foundation, will serve as the hub for various sports disciplines in the assembly. In addition to basketball and lawn tennis, it will also explore sports like table tennis and netball, thus providing a comprehensive sports experience for the communities”, he added.

The Chief of Adausena, Nana Boni Abankro V, commended Newmont for the project and called on all stakeholders to take ownership to ensure its proper management.

The commissioning was attended by traditional leaders in the host communities, Newmont’s Foundation board members, the assembly’s sports directorate and community members.

Newmont’s support for sporting activities and recreation in the host communities is a well-known fact. In 2006, the company instituted an annual intercommunity sports competition, which continues to serve as a key part of collaboration and partnership with the host communities.

Over the years, the Foundation has constructed four football pitches in New Abirem, Old Abirem, Adausena, and Hweakwae as part of Newmont’s commitment to youth development and wellbeing. These pitches continue to support inter-school sports competition and other academy level football development.