NFA Warns Filmmakers Against Pornographic Movies

Socrate Safo

The National Film Authority (NFA) has warned filmmakers against the shooting of pornographic films in the country.

The Authority described the act of shooting pornographic movies in the country as unlawful, adding that it is also unlawful for filmmakers to “lure” people into the production of pornographic movies.

This comes on the back of social media auditions being advertised to lure innocent Ghanaians into the porn industry.

In a statement signed and issued by the Executive Director of the NFA, Ms. Juliet Yaa Asantewaa, the NFA said, “The production and distribution of pornographic films go against Section 20 and 28 of the Development and Classification of Film Act 935; and Sections 280 and 281 of the Criminal Offences Act 29.”

According to the statement, “Any persons found to be engaging in such criminal acts will be dealt with by the full force of the law.”

The NFA, therefore, cautioned the general public against committing a criminal offence of engaging persons to undertake the shooting of pornographic material in Ghana, adding that “any persons found to be engaging in such criminal acts will be dealt with by the full force of the law.”