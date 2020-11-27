Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy Nominated For 2020 MOBO Awards

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in music circles as Shatta Wale and Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, two celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artistes, have been nominated for the 2020 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

The Ghanaian artistes were nominated for the Best African Act category alongside Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Fireboy DML, Rema, Master KG, Adekunle Gold, NSG, Afro B and Wizkid.

The UK’s biggest music awards ceremony, which will take place on December 9 in UK, will be streamed live on YouTube and other social media platforms as well as on BBC.

The 90-minute awards ceremony will honour the very best of Black culture across music and entertainment.

For over two decades, the globally renowned MOBO Awards has been the platform where so many of today’s biggest names in music began their career. From Stormzy, to Beverley Knight, Emeli Sande to Krept and Konan, some of Britain’s brightest stars have cited the awards as their inspiration.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster Maya Jama – who made history in 2017 as the youngest person to ever host the MOBO Awards – and YouTube creator, music artist and comedian Chunkz.

The show-stopping event will feature music performances from the hottest UK and international artistes of today, including Tottenham-born rap star Headie One.

He will be performing some selected international acts which include M Huncho, Ms Banks among others.

Popular Nigerian female act Tiwa Savage, ‘the Queen of Afrobeats’, will make her debut on the MOBO Awards stage with what is sure to be a sizzling performance.

The nominees are led by rap titan Nines, who picked up a whopping five nominations for Best Male Act, Album of The Year, Video of The Year, Best Hip Hop Act and Best Album from 2017 to 2019.

Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Tiana Major9 picked up three nominations each, including Best Female Act and Best R&B/Soul Act. The organisers have included two new categories – Best Media Personality and Best Performance in a TV Show/ Film.

The Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards was established in 1996 to recognise and celebrate artistes who create Black or urban music. The MOBO Awards show is held annually in the United Kingdom.

By George Clifford Owusu