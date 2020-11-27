Samira Honoured In Kumasi

Hajia Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has been honoured during a durbar of Kumasi Zongo Chiefs held at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

Also joining in the honour, was Alpha radio, a community radio station which singled out for recognition the leading role the Second Lady is playing in empowering young women, especially Zongo women across the country.

The head of Hausa department of the station, Hajia Nimatu Abdulai Yamboni, who presented a citation on behalf of the CEO, described the Second Lady as a great inspiration and a role model for Zongo women.

The Second Lady expressed gratitude to the CEO of Alpha radio, Sheikh Ridwan Mohammed, for the show of love, and pledged to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the vulnerable groups in the Zongo communities are empowered to fend for themselves.

In attendance at the durbar were the Sarkin Zongo of Kumasi, President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, Regional Chief Imam, MCE of Asokore Mampong and a host of dignitaries.