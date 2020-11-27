OGA ’73 Renovate Classroom Block At Ghanasco

Some of the Old Ghanascans during the commissioning of the project

The 1973 year group of the Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, has renovated a classroom block for the school to help enhance teaching and learning in the school.

Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Abdulai, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the group spent an amount of GH¢34,000 as part of their contribution to the schools 60th anniversary celebration.

“At first we thought we couldn’t do it due to the deplorable state of the structure, but we took up the challenge and today Insha Allah we have succeeded in renovating the classroom block,” he said.

Alhaji Abdulai was hopeful that this gesture would not be the last towards the development of the school, adding that the year group would discuss among themselves about further support.

The group in 2018 also presented science and mathematics books to the school at a cost of over GH¢12,000.

The Headmistress of Ghana Senior High School, Hajia Amina Musah, thanked the 1973 year group for coming to the aid of the school, adding that with the limited funds at the school’s disposal, the intervention was supportive.

“Now that the classroom block has been put into good shape, it will go a long way to give the students some comfort and enhance teaching and learning in the school,” she said.

She called on other year groups of the school to come and support it.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale