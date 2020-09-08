NIA ends mop-up exercise in Greater Accra Region September 8

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says its mop-up registration exercise, which started on August 24 in the Greater Accra Region, has come to an end.

The exercise ended on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 5pm.

However, the issuance of printed cards will continue at all registration centres until Friday, September 11, 2020.

A statement issued by Head of Corporate Affairs, NIA, Francis Palmdeti said applicants who did not receive their Ghana Cards are to go for it during the period.

It urged qualified Ghanaians who were yet to register for the Ghana Card to do so before the end of the mop-up exercise.