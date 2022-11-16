Nifa SHS In Collapsing

The Nifa Senior High School at Adukrom-Akuapem, in the Okere District of the Eastern Region, is in desperate need of maintenance.

The structure of the school dormitory which provides comfort for the students is now a death trap.

Aside from that, classrooms, dining hall, boys’ dormitory, and washrooms among others are also in a bad shape and haven’t seen any major rehabilitation since the school was built.

Additionally, the louver blades at the school’s dining hall which also serves as Assembly Hall are all gone off.

A visit to the school indicates that the situation at the boys’ dormitory is disheartening, as the roofs leak badly and when it rains the rooms are flooded destroying the properties of the students.

A second-year student who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “We are living in a mess, Nifa is not as it used to be some years ago. If I had known that this is how Nifa is I would not have chosen it. Our dormitory is in a very bad state. Louvre blades are all gone off”.

According to him, “The place is also cold so you can imagine what we are going through especially in the rainy season.”

He said, “I believe the P.T.A. and the old students can do something to help us. The P.T.A. should be brought here to see things for themselves. I believe the P.T.A. should contribute something to improve the infrastructure here.”

The school also lacks tables and chairs to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Some students have to put their books on their laps to write.

Meanwhile, the Headmaster of the school, Dr. Philip Victor Akoto when contacted on the state of infrastructure declined to comment on the matter.

-BY Daniel Bampoe